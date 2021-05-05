Sports blast from the past

50 years ago:
Thursday, May 5, 1971
• Monticello baseball coach Pete Stupar was hosting a scrimmage between Monticello and Big Lake. Monticello pitcher was Dennis Ludders and the Big Lake pitcher was Dale Stone house. Dale Hanson was the Big Lake shortstop and Pete Schmitz was the Monticello catcher.
• The Hornets earned two victories against Becker and Maple Lake on the baseball field.
• Recreational camping and trail hiking was increasing in Monticello so the Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner was regulating rules for families with campers and tents.
• The Monticello boys and girls track teams were gearing up for the Mississippi 8 conference meet on May 12.
• Babe Ruth League baseball for 13-15 year-olds was heading to Big Lake and Monticello for summer camps for young athletes.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 2, 1996
• The Monticello girls golf teams was looking to have a rerun of the 1995 golf season when they put together a string of wins in the North suburban Conference.
• The Monticello baseball team fell to Centennial 12-2, defeated Willmar 12-2, fell to Hutchinson 3-2, defeated Buffalo 11-1, and defeated Centennial 7-6 in the past week.
• Monticello and surrounding city locals competed in the 30th Annual Ironman bike Tour staged by American Youth Hostels and the Twin Cities Bike Club on Sunday, April 28.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, May 5, 2011
• The Magic boys track and field team finally won the Monticello Invite for the first time in over 20 years. The Magic team defeated Alexandria, Elk River, and rival Buffalo. Monticello boys track and field head coach Dave Wik was proud to be making Monticello history and making progress as a team.
• The Monticello baseball team fell to St. Michael-Albertville 24-5, fell to Big Lake 5-0, defeated Princeton 11-1, fell to Zimmerman 6-3, and was looking forward to taking on St. Cloud Tech in some non-conference action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.