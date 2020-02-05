Sports blast from the Past

50 YEARS AGO:
Feb. 5, 1970
The Monticello wrestling team was gearing up for their last tournament of the season. The Redmen went up against Annandale and Watertown in a conference tourny on February 5.
The Monticello basketball team fell to Kimball 66-50. Bill Link was lead scorer with 18 points and Bob Mielke followed with 13. Two days later, the Redman picked themselves up and dusted themselves off and added another win to their record against Rockford 63-50. Mielke lead the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He was on fire.
Buffalo and Clearwater were hosting the 6th annual snowmobile race on Saturday, Feb. 14 & 15. The Buffalo Lions were sponsoring oval races, stock and modified, powder puff, and local talent racing both days.
25 YEARS AGO:
Feb. 2, 1995
The Monticello Magic girls nordic skiers were named the North Suburban Conference champions after a run of victories against Elk River, St. Louis Park, and Columbia Heights. Robin Balder was the head coach. Gwen Holker received the fastest time for the Magic competing in the first wave of 30 skiers and finishing with a time of 11:53. Jodi Novak finished next with a time of 12:38, and Nichole Hickman followed with a time of 12:42. Next, they would take on the Section 4 meet.
The Magic swimming and diving team were also named conference champions going undefeated in the North Suburban conference. Stand out swimmers were Eric Buckley took first in the 50 free with a time of 23.42. He also had a personal best in the 100 free with a time of 53.81.
The boys basketball team added two more wins to their record on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Friday, Feb. 3.
10 YEARS AGO:
Feb. 4, 2010
The Riverhawks lost to Mound-Westonka, but turned right back around and defeated Buffalo at the Buffalo Civic Center. Dani Simley, Sam Pitts, and Allie Olson all had goals.
The Magic swimming team earned a bronze medal at the True Team Meet in Minneapolis. They came in third place behind St. Thomas Academy and Simley. The Magic swimmers and divers earned 1,357 points as a team. Dirk Westveer was the coach and still currently coaching the boys.
The girls Magic basketball team took on Buffalo, but couldn’t walk away with a win.
The game was neck and neck until Morgan Sawatzke and Tish Jude were both shut down by the Bison’s outstanding defense. The girls were looking ahead and preparing for their next game against Litchfield on Friday, Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.