Sports blast from the past

50 YEARS AGO:
March 5, 1970
Monticello had taken a stunning victory over Foley 52-51 in order to advance to the boys basketball semifinals. The Redmen trailed the entire game and came back in the final minutes to win by one point. They then defeated big Lake in order to make their way to the quarterfinals two days later. The final score was 63-42.
Ricks College, Rexburg Idaho had won the Intermountain Collegiate Athletic conference wrestling championship for the fifth year in a row. The individual champion was Dave Holker at 134 pounds.
The Highway Department offered some advice to snowmobile owners. There had been a lot of accidents that winter and they warned people to be safe and drive at an appropriate speed.
25 YEARS AGO:
March 2, 1995
Senior Nate Holmstadt was averaging 25 points on the Monticello Magic basketball team. He was 6’8” and 250 pounds. He was a force to be reckoned with and Thor Carlson wrote a nice profile piece on the basketball star.
Brad Oslund qualified for the state diving meet and while he was there, he put up some of the best dives of his career, leaving it all out there.
The Monticello girls basketball team defeated Centennial 68-59.
Danielle Coffield, Jessica Pink, Allison McVay, Lisa Price, and Laura Nelson all made it to state as individuals for the Monticello gymnastics team. After their successful season they only lost two seniors, McVay and Amy Baumgartner.
10 YEARS AGO:
March 4, 2010
The Magic wrestling team was shattering records. The team put 10 wrestlers at the podium in the Section 5-2A tournament. The qualifiers were Eric Bourgeois, Zach Beaumeister, Jake Kohler, Carter Barnes, Jake Schmitz, Logan Draack, Tyler Mergen, Sebastian Gardner, Joe Jude, and Jacob Barker.
The Monticello swimming/diving team edged out Breck/Blake and won by one point, 429-428. It was a huge upset. The Magic swimmers took first place in the section championship.
The Monticello girls basketball team ended their season in a section game against Annandale. Lance Dalbey was in her first year of coaching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.