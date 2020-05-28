Sponsors step up to help fund baseball upgrades

The Monticello baseball team is taking this time to thank all of their supporters.
The baseball season was officially put to bed and no high school teams will be playing for the remainder of the spring season.
The Monticello baseball team has had some great support throughout the years.
Every year the baseball field is decorated with signs surrounding the diamond, but this year the team is taking to twitter to properly thank businesses.
On Tuesday, April 21 Monticello Baseball Head Coach Cole Deibele starting posting a photo a day to the MontiBaseball twitter page of the sponsors.
Coach Deibele thought it was something important to do to show the community how appreciative the baseball boys are.
“All of the businesses that I am posting buy an advertising spot on the fence at the field,” Deibele said. “The money generated allows us to upgrade our field, and provide a much better experience for our players. I am posting this as a thank you to our advertisers, and hoping others will do business through them.”
Some of the sponsors that have been highlighted include: Home Mortgage, Right-Way Seamless, Taco John’s, 1919 Root Beer, Spring-Green, Hammer’s Hair Lounge, Live Laugh and Bloom Floral, and many more.
Recently the field has added grandstand sponsorship signs, bleacher name plaques on the stairs, and improved parking is on the way.
Deibele talked about the dangerous service road near the Monticello field and how they team has been wanting to make changes for a while. Parking hasn’t been safe in the past and changes should accommodate fans and offer handicap parking as well.
“We have always had a nice playing surface, but have lacked many of the amenities that make it a nice facility,” Deibele said. “With the grandstand addition last year, the parking this year, and eventually a new netting system for the backstop, we will have a very nice facility.”
This should be done by the end of June.
“We are hoping to add the netting system next fall,” Deibele said. “This will allow fans a much better visual experience as they don’t have to look through fencing and posts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.