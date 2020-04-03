Snap Fitness uses social media to encourage members

Fitness is in so many ways a lifestyle. It’s a choice you have to make day in and day out.
What if something that helped you achieve your fitness goals was taken away from you?
Snap Fitness is a gym in Big Lake where locals love to go to accomplish their fitness goals.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic Snap Fitness and many other gyms are forced to close their doors to regulars.
Dan Ranklin and Cassandra Janaszak are co-owners of the Big Lake gym.
With COVID-19 forcing establishments to close down, Janaszak still wants Snap Fitness to be a family and continue to stay fit and healthy – just in separate locations.
She took to the Snap Fitness facebook page to encourage members.
“We miss you so much and we want to make sure we can help you complete your fitness goals from home,” she said. “We wish you well and we want to be a resource if you ever need us.”
The gym located on Rose Drive is normally open 24 hours a day so closing down completely was a huge change for the community.
For the month of March Snap Fitness has refunded members and has started offering free online workout classes that just about anyone can do from home.
Ranklin said that the monthly refund was something he felt like needed to be done.
“We aren’t providing a service this month, because we aren’t allowed to,” he said. “Therefore, we didn’t think it was fair to charge members for the month of March.”
The online classes are powered by Fitness On Demand and the videos range from 15 to 30 minutes.
Snap Fitness has a wide variety of classes so members won’t get bored.
They offer core, cardio, mind and body, strength, cycling, dance, and martial art classes.
Fitness is ultimately about self-discipline, so this next month will really test members.
“I’ve had people who come to the gym every day and they’re really struggling, but I know a lot of people have also been using this time to get creative and workout at home,” Ranklin said. “That’s why we’re posting online classes and trying to keep our members engaged.”
During this time Ranklin is hoping for the best, for his business and his members.
“The thing that’s hopefully motivating other people is the fact that we’re all in this together,” he said. “Social media has proven to be so powerful and keeps us all connected in this. I’m hoping we can get people back in the gym sooner rather than later.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
