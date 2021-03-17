Six swimmers and one diver qualify for state

The Monticello boys swimming/diving team has seven athletes who qualified to compete in the Minnesota State Swimming/Diving Meet - including one section champion.
The state berths were earned at the section swim meet, held Saturday, March 13 at Willmar High School where Isaac VanHoorik’s time of 22.42 in the 50 yard freestyle was the best time in the section.
Monticello Head Coach Dirk Westveer said that 21 of the 24 individual times his swimmers recorded were personal bests.
“Such a great meet,” Westveer said. “Heavily favored Hutchinson won by less than expected and a tight race for second ended for us by more than 40 points over Willmar.”
Hutchinson scored a 499.5, Monticello a 392.5, Willmar a 350, St. Cloud Apollo a 249, Princeton a 197, Montevideo a 179, and Dassel-Cokato Litchfield 149.
Jacob Biard and Isaac VanHoorik will be competing in two events.
Paul Fasen, Clay Megaw, Jason Jones, Tanner Branson, and Zach Kluch will all be competing in one swim event.
MJ Arns will be competing in the state diving competition.
In the 200 yard freestyle, Biard earned third place with a time of 1:50.68.
In the 50 yard freestyle, VanHoorik took first place with a time of 22.42.
Arns took third over all in diving with a score of 383.10.
In the 100 yard freestyle, Fasen came in second place with a time of 49.54.
“He led for 93 yards and was beaten by the two-time defending champion,” Westveer said.
In the 500 yard freestyle, Biard took second place over all, swimming a time of 5:05.03.
The 200 yard freestyle relay team of Branson, Fasen, Megaw, and Biard took third place with a time of 1:32.73.
In the 100 yard back stroke, VanHoorik took third with a time of 56.06.
In the 100 yard breast stroke Megaw, earned second place overall with a time of 1:01.52. Megaw broke his own Monticello High School record.
The team of VanHoorik, Fasen, Kuch, and Biard took third place in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:20.99.
IIn the 200 yard medley relay, VanHoorik, Branson, Megaw, and Kuch took third place over all with a time of 1:43.21.
Biard took third place in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.68.
VanHoorik took the section championship time in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.42.
Branson took third place in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23.26.
The Monticello swimmers and diver will compete at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Thursday, March 20.
Only the top three swimmers from the March 13 section meet in Wilmar advanced to the state tournament, but Westveer wanted to make sure his other talented swimmers got the recognition they deserve.
Other notable accomplishments from Westveer went out to the following Magic swimmers:
• Branson finished fourth in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
• Jason Jones, who earned a personal best and fourth-place finish in the breast stroke.
• Cade Hansen, who dropped five seconds in his 200 and 13 seconds in his 500.
• Ethan Bad Heart Bull, who dropped 15 seconds in the 500 and over four seconds in the 100 butterfly.
• Grant Stahlbach,who improved seven places over seeding in the 100 free Paul Warmka who was second to last seed (23rd) in the 100 freestyle only to place 12th over all.”
