Six MHS seniors sign to play at colleges

Monticello High School hosted its third signing day for student athletes, and six Magic students joined in.
They didn’t get to have the traditional signing day at the high school, but each student celebrated in their own way at their own homes.
Austin Wetter committed to play basketball at St. John’s University.
In his final season at Monticello he reached 1,000 points and led his team as leading scorer. He’s been a leader for the Magic and won’t have trouble transitioning to becoming a Johnnie.
He hasn’t decided what he’ll be majoring in yet.
Lucas Johnson will be continuing his athletic career in soccer at Bethel University.
Johnson also played on the Monticello basketball team, but found major success on the soccer field. He led the team this year and has assisted in many conference championships while on the varsity team.
He will soon become a Bethel Royal and major in exercise science with a minor in ministry.
Ashanti Guertin is going to run track at Valley City University in Valley City, North Dakota.
So far her senior season has been taken away from her, but she has had many successful seasons in the past, including a trip to state for her sophomore and junior seasons.
She runs the 400, 4x400, the 2x200 and competes in the long jump.
In North Dakota she will be majoring in elementary education.
Juanel Roux will also be taking her track career to the next level at Crown College.
She too is missing her senior seasons and looks a head to the future. She has tried multiple sports during her time at Monticello High School and has had most success in track and field.
Roux will be majoring in business administration and minoring in accounting.
Lauren Jones committed to the University of Bridgeport to play soccer. The school is a private university in Bridgeport, Connecticut.The Monticello soccer team has had an incredibly competitive program and she’s ready to take the next step. She’s led the team in more ways than one, but will always be remembered as the trusty goalkeeper.
She will be majoring in psychology.
Alayna Manning committed to play softball St. Cloud Technical and Community College.
She’ll be close to home and doing what she loves most.
Right now she’s missing out on her senior season of softball, but is staying positive with a surprise celebration during her home signing. Her parents arranged to have her friends and family drive by with signs and balloons cheering her on.
Manning will be majoring in elementary education next fall as a Cyclone.
