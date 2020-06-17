Six Big Lake students commit to play in college

Due to the situation with COVID-19, Big Lake High School had to adjust their spring signing day ceremony.
Six student-athletes that were scheduled to take part in a signing day ceremony in April were finally recognized.
The spring signing ceremony was held out in front of Hornet Stadium, with each student signing up for a specific time slot to come in, with their family.
Coaches and Logan Midthun, Big Lake High School activities director were there to help celebrate these athletes.
“Although it had to look different, it was still great to recognize these amazing student-athletes,” Midthun said.
Here is the list of students that signed and where they have committed to play in college:
Bushiri Kisubi- Football- Minnesota Community & Technical College (Fergus Falls)
Reagan Sternquist- Basketball- College of St Benedict
Nathan Hedstrom- Football- UW-River Falls
Carson Steen- Football- UW-River Falls
DeAndre Hill- Football- Iowa Central Community College
Trever Jensen- Track & Field- UW-River Falls
