Signing Day at Monticello High School

On Wednesday, Nov. 13 students, coaches, parents, and teachers gathered in the West Lecture room at Monticello High School to celebrate six magic student athletes to sign to their colleges.
Gary Revenig hosted the celebration with the help of Janice Holthaus.
It’s something they love to do for the athletes every season. Revenig thanked the parents, relatives, coaches, and athletes before he got started.
“I have the best job,” Revenig said. “I get to support these guys and watch you compete all the time. I’m very privileged to be in this position.”
Lauran Zwack was up first.
The talented senior has been a part of three separate athletic teams: soccer, track, and basketball. She chose to further her running career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and hasn’t quite settled on a major.
Her Monticello track coach Kim Nygaard said, “She’s been a force. she always expects excellence from everyone on her team.”
Cross Country coach Gail Grieme chimed in too.
“I’m 100 percent confident she’ll be very successful at the collegiate level,” Grieme said.
Zwack signed with her parents by her side and her teammates and classmates cheering her on.
Second was Anna Olson.
Revenig referred to her as the face of the basketball program.
The 6’1” athlete will be playing for the University of Vermont after she finishes her senior year at Monticello. Olson currently holds the 5th spot for all time scorer in Monticello Girls Basketball history, first over all in rebounds, over 1,000 points and over 1,000 rebounds.
Head coach, Craig Geyen had a few things to say about the stand out athlete.
“She leads with her actions and she’s a sponge,” Geyen said. “She absorbs everything and is the most even keeled player I’ve ever coached.”
Jason Axelberg was up next.
He was the only male among the six student athletes on signing day. Axelberg will be continuing his baseball career at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he’ll be majoring in finance.
Coach Deibele knew Axelberg would go on to do some lofty things post high school.
“He’s just a kid that really knows how to play the game of baseball,” Deibele said. “He broke into our lineup as a sophomore and was a huge part of our trip to state this year.”
He’s the most improved player, had the best at bats for the team, was all conference, and all state for his final year in Monticello. Axelberg was a lot of fun to watch and will be missed next season.
Abi Frandsen was the fourth athlete to sign.
She was number one on the field in Monticello though.
She will forever be known as the most unstoppable player on the field with 29 goals, and nine assists for her final season in Monticello.
Coach Budish said Frandsen will be missed next year.
“She’s phenomenal on the field, but we’re gonna miss her off the field presence as well,” Budish said. “She’s a phenomenal person and a leader.”
Frandsen will be playing soccer at the University of Minnesota and she will be majoring in Kinesiology.
Up next was Madelyn Skelton.
Most people weren’t familiar with Skelton because she transferred from Cambridge-Isanti High School this year.
She will join the Riverhawks for her senior season and then she will head to play at the collegiate level at the University of Vermont.
She has decided that she will major in Biology.
Her new coach Cailyn McCauley, wished she could’ve gotten more than one year with her. She even reminisced about having to play against Skelton.
“Maddy was the kid that we hated to play,” McCauley said. “Every time we went to Cambridge we know we had to face Maddy Skelton, that girl we couldn’t stop. She’s been nothing but fantastic so far and gives 110 percent.”
Sydney Lemke was the final athlete to sign.
Some may know her for her wicked hits on the volleyball court, but she’s also wicked fast on the ice. She will be attending Hamline University in St. Paul to play hockey and hasn’t decided on her major yet.
She’ll be close to home, but will still have a chance to be independent. She’ll make a great addition to the University of Minnesota-Hamline team.
Head coach Cailyn McCauley has had the privilege of coaching Lemke for the past four years.
“Not only is she a great hockey player, but she’s a great teammate, captain, and student,” McCauley said. “Sydney is the type of player that always wants to do her best. She would come up to me after ever practice and ask me what she can do better. She’s going to do some awesome things at Hamline.”
The athletes celebrated with cake and photos after everyone was signed. Monticello High School honors their athletes and continues to build a student athlete culture.
