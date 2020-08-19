You have permission to edit this article.
Sherburne museum display on settlements

The Sherburne History Center is retuning a portion of a former exhibit into a new lobby wall exhibition: Just a Neighborhood Thing: Meadow Vale and Cable. These two rural neighborhoods in Sherburne County, Cable (along with surrounding Haven Township) and Meadow Vale, were both located “on the edge” of larger communities. Their farming roots were the same, but their stories are unique.

Before WWII, rural communities dotted the landscape throughout the country. Common interests, family ties, and a shared community identity brought neighbors together in both work and play.

As the American landscape changed from rural to urban and our society has become more mobile, rural communities have vanished or been transformed. Over the last fifty years, outside forces have influenced the fate of both Cable and Meadow Vale and much of their shared identity has been lost.

This exhibit runs through 25 November 2020.

Visit the Sherburne History Center: Tuesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information contact us at (763) 261-4433 or online at www.sherburnehistorycenter.org.

