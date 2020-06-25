Tommie Lee Gaston, 23 of St. Paul, MN 55104 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, MSD Driving after Suspension and MSD Small Amount of Marijuana.
Michael Duane Mckenzie, 40 of New Hope, MN 55428 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Joseph William Leone, Sr., 41 of Stanchfield, MN 55080 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs.
Tone ThornLynn Blanks, 24 of Blaine, MN 55449 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and FEL 3rd Degree Drugs.
Aaron Yang, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Skyler Steven Warren, 32 of Chisholm, MN 55719 for FEL Order for Protection Violation, GM Interference with 911 call and MSD Contempt of Court.
Antonio Dion Brown, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 1st Degree Assault.
Katelyn Nichole Snaza, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault.
Shane Allen Scherven, 24 of Strathcona, MN 56759 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Goodhue County warrant.
Marnez Daquein Edward Brown, 27 of St. Paul, MN 55107 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Lamont Harold Knox, 34 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation.
Rachel Marie Taylor, 36 of Mounds View, MN 55428 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph Michael Hengel, 37 of St. Joseph, MN 56374 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Craig William Scheidt, 49 of Bowlus, MN 56314 on Cass County, Crow Wing County and Sherburne County warrants.
Cara Lynn Berg, 22 of New Hope, MN 55428 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cody Robert Nelson, 26 of Nowthen, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ranisha Nacole Bowie, 26 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 on a Ramsey County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.