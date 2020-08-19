Severe weather in Monticello and Big Lake brings Friday fires

Friday, Aug. 14 was a jam packed day for the Big Lake Fire Department.
The department received three fire calls within just 20 minutes due to lighting strikes.
Big Lake Fire Chief Seth Hansen and his staff were quick to respond.
The first fire of Friday was located off of Jefferson Blvd and Highway 10.
The call was made for a transformer that was struck by lighting and had caught fire shortly after.
The zap from the lightening and the flames resulted in an electrical smoke smell in a nearby business.
The business was then investigated and cleared by the fire department with no fire in sight.
The second fire was caused and called in, just three minutes later. A house had caught fire on Highland Trail.
This fire was also caused by a lightening strike and it resulted in an electrical fire in the basement of the residence.
The basement living room and mechanical room were completely engulfed.
Chief Hansen said that the rest of the home received severe structural and smoke damage. There was also a loss of a family dog in the incident.
The Red Cross and Firefighters Auxiliary group were called in to assist.
The third call happened exactly 16 minutes later. Another house was taken over by flames from a lightning strike on Sterling Drive.
The neighbors called 911 and reported that the house was on fire.
Chief Hansen said that crews upon arrival saw smoke and flames from the roof of the building with smoke coming out of the eves.
Crews opened the roof and put out the fire.
The home had roof damage and minor smoke damage.
“A huge thank you goes out to mutual aid from Monticello, Elk River, and Becker,” Chief Hansen said.
On Saturday the Big Lake Fire Department responded to another structure fire off of 204 Avenue Northwest in Big Lake.
Chief Hansen said that minor structure and smoke damage occurred in the garage.
“It was a busy end of the week for the Big Lake Fire Department,” Chief Hansen said.
