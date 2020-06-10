Senior citizens let grads know they rock

One thing everyone can agree on right now is that high school seniors were robbed of their final school year before heading off to college.
Pam Loidolt, the Monticello Senior Center director wanted to encourage the seniors.
“I thought this would be a great thing for older adults to do for Monticello’s graduating seniors,” Loidolt said. “I called this project, Seniors Supporting Seniors.”
She ran the idea by the senior citizens and they stepped up to the plate. Volunteers also helped decorate the rocks.
Loidolt spent two hours at a nursery picking rocks that she thought could be painted on. Then she dropped them off at a couple homes and older adults picked up the rocks at the senior center that they wanted to paint.
There was about 300 painted rocks when all was said and done.
All Loidolt had to do from there was pick them up from a couple people and the others dropped them off at the center.
Loidolt teamed up with Julie LaRoque the administrative assistant at Monticello High School.
LaRoque made sure that each high school graduating senior received a painted rock. Each rock came with a flyer as well reading, “Seniors Supporting Seniors. Participants from the Monticello Senior Center realize that as a graduating senior, you are missing out on so much. We just want to let you know that we support you and appreciate what you are going through. This rock was decorated by a senior citizen to give you encouragement. You are a resilient class and we are very proud of you! Best of luck in your future and thanks for being part of Seniors Supporting Seniors”
Loidolt said the senior citizens enjoyed the activity and LaRoque said the high school seniors knew it was special.
“I just thought this would be a great intergenerational project,” Loidolt said. “It gave the older adults a chance to be creative and the graduating senior a keepsake. We just wanted to let them know that we felt bad for the losses they are experiencing and that we support them in the next chapter in their lives.”
