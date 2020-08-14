Monticello, MN (55362)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.