Seatbelts are saving lives

Minnesota has had a mandatory seatbelt law since 2009. The statute requires that every occupant of a vehicle be buckled up or seated in the correct child restraint and that seatbelts should be worn correctly. Seatbelts should be worn low and snug across the hips and shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back. Law Enforcement can stop and ticket unbelted drivers or passengers including those in the back seat. A seat belt violation can cost more than $100.
In 2019, 73 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads. Lack of seat belt use is a contributing factor in about 30 percent of all motorists killed. In a crash, odds are four times greater for injury if a motorist is not buckled up. In 2019, 77 percent of unbelted deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota outside the metro area.
In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4’9” tall or 8 years old, whichever comes first. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer. It is safest to keep children rear-facing up to the maximum weight limit of the car seat. Toddlers and preschoolers who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer. For school-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat a booster seat must be used with a lap and shoulder belt. It is recommended to keep a child in a booster seat based on their size rather than their age. Your child is ready for an adult seat belt when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.
Always buckle up and insist passengers are belted too. In a crash, unbelted motorists can become a projectile, slamming into, and injuring or killing others inside a vehicle. Children under age 13 should always ride in the back seat. Pregnant women should wear the lap belt under the stomach, as low on the hips as possible and against the upper thighs. Airbags are designed to work with seat belts to keep vehicle occupants in a safe position during a crash. Airbags are not effective when the motorist is not belted.
Buckle up and arrive safely!
– Chief David Thompson Howard Lake Police Department, Vice Chair of the Safe Communities of Wright County Board.
