Ryan Schyma

Ryan Schyma shakes hands with Edina’s Nolan Ranger after their opening round match at the Class AA Individual State Tennis Tournament, Thursday, June 8.

 Photo provided by Katy Horgen / Monticello Magic Tennis

For the second straight season, junior Ryan Schyma competed in the State Class AA Boys’ Tennis Individual Tournament. This time he was in the singles bracket.

He drew a tough opponent, Edina’s Nolan Ranger in round one. Schyma was able to take a game from Ranger but was ultimately defeated 6-1, 6-0.

