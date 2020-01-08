Robert Watson hurdles to new heights at Crown College

Robert Watson looks at 10 seconds differently than the average Joe. For him it’s all or nothing.
Watson joined the Crown College track and field team in September and has been setting the tone for his new team as a freshman.
Success struck for the freshman track athlete at the MSU-Mankato Chuck Petersen Invite on December 9th.
Watson earned the Crown Men’s Track & Field first-ever Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Athlete of the Week Award.
Along with that, he achieved a school record and finished tenth in the 60-meter high hurdles, completing the event in just 10.02 seconds.
“I felt pretty ecstatic receiving this award,” Watson said with excitement. “I think it’s a great way to start the season and build off of.”
The Chuck Peterson Invite is a great way to gauge the season and face strong teams. Minnesota State, Viterbo, Bethany Lutheran, Gustavus Adolphus, St Olaf, Minnesota-Morris, Upper Iowa, St John’s, and Saint Mary’s attended the invite.
For an athlete like Watson this race is just another day on the track. He describes it as a “flash”.
He painted a picture of what race day feels like.
“The 60 meter hurdle race is an all-out sprint that’s filled with adrenaline,” Watson said. “The race is a blast to run and, for me, the race is over in a flash. The moments leading up to the race is what feels like an eternity, as your nerves are on end up until the gunshot from the official.”
Watson graduated from Monticello High School in June of 2019.
Monticello is where it all began for Watson.
“I loved track in high school so much because of my teammates and coaches,” the track star said.
As he’s moved on, Watson has found a new track and field family.
“We aren’t a huge team but our smaller number has brought us closer together as a team,” Watson said. “Coach Braunger is dedicated to bettering us an athlete, student, and Christian. I’ve learned that even with limited resources and a dedicated coach you can create a formidable track team.”
Crown College Track and Field Head Coach Bill Braunger knew he did something right when he added Watson to his team.
“I am very glad that Robert has joined us this year and I am excited to see what he can do for us in the hurdles this track season,” Coach Braunger said.
Watson has certainly had an exciting start to his season. Now, he focuses on his next race.
“I’ve learned to remain consistent with my workouts first and foremost,” Watson said. “More specifically, we’ve been working on snapping my trail leg over the hurdle and controlling my arm motion over the hurdle.”
The Storm Track and Field team will compete at the Stout Open on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
