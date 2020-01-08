Riverhawks rout Hopkins/SLP

After some rest, the RiverHawks played one game during the final holiday week of the year, defeating Hopkins/St. Louis Park by a score of 6-0.
The RiverHawks scored twice in each period. Maddy Skelton (Sydney Petersen, Lily Gillespie) made it 1-0 in the opening period and then scored again (Brinna Martin, Mackenzie Bourgerie).
In the second period, Mackenzie Bourgerie scored, followed by Sydney Petersen (Chloe Finnerty, Skelton) to make it a 4-0 game.
Finally, in the third period, Kallie Lehmann (Finnerty, Blair Boutet) made it 5-0 and Tawny Dahlheimer scored the game’s final goal (Julia Walters, Finnerty).
Anna LaRose needed to make only 11 saves in the contest as the RiverHawks controlled the game, outshooting the opponent 46-11.
The RiverHawks played at Buffalo on Tuesday. They host Eden Prairie on Saturday.
