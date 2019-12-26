Riverhawks defeat Wayzata and fall to Edina

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

North Wright County came back to defeat Wayzata before falling to Edina. The RiverHawks got on the board first with a goal from Mackenzie Bourgerie. After a pair of goals by Wayzata, the RiverHawks tied the game thanks to Maddy Skelton (Lily Gillespie, Sydney Petersen).Wayzata took a 4-2 lead with back-to-back goals in the second period, but the RiverHawks shook it off. Sydney Petersen made it 4-3 (Skelton), and then Bourgerie scored her second of the game (Mackenzie Dunn, Chloe Finnerty). Skelton gave the RiverHawks a permanent lead with her second of the game (Petersen).Bourgerie scored on an empty net to complete a hat trick and make the final score 6-4.Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that the girls played well for their first conference win.“It was a good game, a crazy game,” she said.

EDINA:

The RiverHawks fought hard but lost to Edina on Saturday.

North Wright County got on the board with a goal from Sydney Petersen (Maddy Skelton, Clare Chambers). From there, however, it was all Edina. The Lady Hornets scored four straight goals; three of them came on the power play.

Bailey Hoffmann scored for the RiverHawks to bring the final score to 4-2 (Sydney Lemke, Mackenzie Bourgerie).

The RiverHawks play on Thursday against Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Load comments