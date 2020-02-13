RiverHawks beat Cambridge-Isanti, fall to Forest Lake to end season

The North Wright County RiverHawks routed Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 6-0 in the opening round of the section tournament but lost a tough game to Forest Lake to end the season.
The RiverHawks got off to a quick start against C-IMPC on Thursday with three goals in the opening period. The first goal came with a bit of controversy as the net appeared to come dislodged as Sydney Petersen (Maddy Skelton, Chloe Finnerty) scored.
The goal eventually counted, and the teams played on. Maddy Skelton (McKenna Wilson) made it 2-0 a few minutes later, and Mackenzie Bourgerie (Sydney Lemke) made it 3-0 less than a minute after the second goal.
Bourgerie (Brinna Martin) scored the lone goal of the second period to give the RiverHawks a 4-0 lead. Blair Boutet (Martin) and Sydney Lemke (Bourgerie) made it a 6-0 final by scoring in the third period.
Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that the team had to play like it was their last game.
“The girls were buzzing, got those three goals and they had to call a timeout because they were kind of shook,” she said.
Anna LaRose’s defense kept the puck away from her; she had to stop just nine shots in the game.
FOREST LAKE
The RiverHawks went on to play second-seeded Forest Lake on Saturday.
In this game, the RiverHawks got in trouble and could not quite climb out of the hole.
The team was down 3-0 before Maddy Skelton (Sydney Lemke, Chloe Finnerty) scored on the power play late in the second period.
The RiverHawks scored again late in the third on a goal by Chloe Finnerty (Skelton). However, it was too little, too late as the RiverHawks fell by a score of 3-2.
North Wright County’s season ends at 17-9-1, third place in the Lake Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.