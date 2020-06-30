Resurrection Lutheran Church hosts free food distribution

Communities are coming together in new ways. It could be the pandemic or it could be the tragedies we’ve seen take place in Minneapolis.
Whatever the reason, locals are coming together to lend a helping hand to whoever is in need.
Resurrection Lutheran Church will be hosting a free food pick up on Thursday, July 2 from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The food share event will take place at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
People are encouraged to enter through Jason Avenue and stay in their cars and volunteers will bring the food out to vehicles.
The idea bloomed from another church, A Glorious Church, about 12 years ago. It’s an event where the SHARE program partnered with Second Harvest Heartland. The church provided food to help families and individuals get through each month. Resurrection Church would volunteer and help out at this event for years until they finally decided to bring that same generosity to their church Monticello.
Serena Picken, the outreach director at Resurrection Lutheran Church, thought it was a must for the Monticello community.
“When I came on staff full-time, I had the opportunity to meet with our partners to see where Resurrection could use our time, talent, and treasure to have more of an impact,” Picken said. “After a conversation with Pastor Linda it became apparent that the SHARE program could use more help in the organizing and administration end of the program, and that is when we were asked if we would be willing to take over the leadership aspect of it.”
A Glorious Church is still is still running the SHARE program, but Resurrection has taken on a lot of the month to month operations.
On the first Thursday of most months the church sets up at the Monticello High School to distribute a semi-truck load of food from Second Harvest Heartland. Volunteers start to set up the 17,000 pounds of food at 3 p.m. and are all cleaned up by 7 p.m.
They start serving clients about 4:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Right now, they have been using the Resurrection parking lot due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Before COVID-19 hit, they were serving on average 325 families a month with the help of 100 volunteers at the Monticello High School. But the church has seen a slight down tick in attendance since May as they have been using a slightly different system to meet all health and safety precautions.
Picken said there are also many regular attenders in the higher risk health categories and are choosing to stay home.
“All of this is made possible because of the dedication of our volunteers, local business partners, and our local churches,” Picken said. Besides the number of volunteers needed each month, there is a financial commitment as well.”
Resurrection has received a lot of help from their partners to help cover the cost of $475 to pay for the food.
“Resurrection believes it is important for our personal faith walk to serve out in the world,” Picken said. “To show God’s love to others by serving them. As the director of Outreach here at Resurrection I have the blessing to coordinate this monthly event.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.