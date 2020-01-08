Princeton takes down Eagles

Becker/Big Lake had another tough night on the ice Saturday, Jan 4 against Princeton in an 8-1 game.
Before the game, the team was working hard in practice, but had trouble with missing players due to illness.
“We worked on special teams a lot in the practices leading up to the game,” Head Coach Zach Barzee said. “Primarily power plays and penalty kills. We also worked on shooting and conditioning, despite having so many players out with illnesses or playing sick.”
Princeton had the only goal in the first period.
In the second period Princeton scored their second goal just two minutes into the period.
Becker/Big Lake’s Jacob Boe scored the first and only goal a minute later after received a wicked pass from Trent Rupar.
Princeton went on to score two more goals in the second period and four more goals in the third period.
The final score was 8-1.
Though the team hasn’t been winning, they’ve improved over all as a program.
“We have a young group of players who love the game and want to improve,” Coach Barzee said. “That alone is worth a lot. We may not be putting up many wins on the scoreboard, but we are finding things each and every day to celebrate.”
Goalie Alec Anderson had 42 saves against Princeton.
Defense is big for Becker/Big Lake.
“With all of the illness over the past few weeks, it has been tough running practices with limited participation, but we made the most of it and put a lot of focus on defensive zone coverage, special teams, breakouts and forechecking,” Coach Barzee said.
The Eagles play tonight at 7 p.m. against St. Paul Highland Park.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
