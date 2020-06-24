Polecats come out on top against Yellowjackets 12-5

The Monticello Polecats and the Big Lake Yellowjackets came face to face in both of their second games of the season on Wednesday, June 24.
The Polecats came out on top 12-3 making strides in the second and fourth innings.
Tanner Eckhart started the night pitching for the Polecats.
Taylor Giving was the first player to make it home in the second inning after a big hit from Tanner Teige.
Eckhart wrapped it up with two quick outs and the score heading into the third inning was 1-0 with the Yellowjackets in the lead.
Loren Holthaus was pitching for Big Lake.
At the top of the third Monticello had all bases loaded with one out.
Keenan Macek was up to bat when he cracked a ball to left field tying up the score 1-1.
The Yellowjackets earned one more out.
Jason Axelberg was up next where he was walked to first base.
Calvin Schmitz was up to bat after him hoping to bring one more Polecat home. He was also walked to first base and Cole Bovee made it home making the score 2-1 with Monti in the lead.
Holthaus was having some trouble so Zues Schlegel took his place on the mound.
Jacob Schmitz was on the plate next.
Another Polecat made it home resulting in a score of 3-1.
Jason Axelberg was the next Monticello player to make it home making the score 4-1 heading into the bottom of the second.
Eckhart was on his game with three quick outs No runs, no hits, and onto the third inning.
Both teams didn’t get much action in the third inning.
Schlegel started the fourth inning with a perfect strike from the mound for the Yellowjackets.
Keenan Macek made it to first base and the Polecats were back at the top of the order with Axelberg back hitting.
Matthew Chuba took over on the mound for Schlaegel after giving up two runs to the Polecats.
Chuba gave up two more runs making it 8-1 with Monticello running away with the lead.
At the top of the fifth both Big Lake and Monticello had two hits.
Joe Tupy was up to bat for the Polecats making it to first base. Macek and Axelberg made it on base as well and with a walk from Calvin Schmitz, Tupy made it home.
The fifth inning ended with a score of 9-1.
Michael Revenig was pitching for the Polecats and Teige was up to bat for the Yellowjackets.
Teige made it back to home plate making it 9-2 and Sam Dokkebakken was looking to be next. He slid into home plate with a wicked hit from Schlegel and the scoreboard read 9-3.
Revenig gave up two hits.
Dustin Wilcox rounded out the sixth inning pitching for Big Lake.
The Polecats added another run quickly.
Macek then sent the ball flying deep into left field sending Schmitz and Jon Affeldt into home counting two more runs.
The score was now 12-3 heading into the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the eighth the Yellowjackets added two more runs making the score 12-5.
The game concluded with the Polecats up 12-5.
