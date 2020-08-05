Polecats and Yellowjackets advance to Region tournament

The Monticello Polecats played two games on Saturday both at the Sartell field. The double header started at 4:30 p.m.
Monticello walked away with both victories (6-4 and 16-8) and a spot in the regional tournament.
In the first game against the Sartell Stone Poneys was a two run victory with Monticello in the lead 6-4.
Jason Axelberg was warmed up and ready to go when he stepped up to the plate in the first inning. He ripped a pitch to left field and made it to first base. Finally Isaac Frandsen sent him home before they received their third out.
In the second inning Calvin Schmitz was up to bat first and he made it to second base, then Jon Affeldt had a quick out, Wyatt Morrell tried his hand at making it to second base off a great hit but was thrown out, then back at the top of the lineup Michael Revenig made a hard hit to center field and Schmitz was able to make it home.
The score was 2-0 by the end of the second inning and the Polecats were just getting started.
Next to make it home was Joe Tupy and Revenig in the third and fourth innings making it 4-0 at the end of the fourth inning.
The roles reversed in the fifth inning. The Polecats couldn’t advance anyone home and the Poneys managed to send three players to home base.
The score was 4-3.
It wasn’t until the seventh inning that Monticello decided to get their bats in motion again.
Frandsen sent the ball flying into left field gaining two bases. Then Tupy and Bovee were thrown out. Schmitz hit the ball into left field as well sending Frandsen home and earning a spot on first base.
Two hits from Affeldt and Morrell gave Schmitz the chance to slide into home and leave the scoreboard reading 6-3.
To top off the game in the eighth inning the Poneys sent one more player home with a wicked hit almost clearing the fence.
The final score was 6-4 with Monticello coming out on top.
In the second game against the Poneys, Monticello wasn’t messing around.
After a few errors from the Poney’s pitcher, Revenig and Hunter Kisner made it home before Axelberg got out.
Keenan Macek hit a perfectly good pitch to the left and over the fence earning him a home run.
The plays on offense were never ending for the Polecats and the score was quickly 4-0 in a spit fire first inning.
Sartell retaliated in the second inning sending two players home and making the scoreboard read 6-2
Schmitz had a wicked hit and paved the way for Axelberg and Macek to make it back to home base.
The score at the end of the third inning was 8-3.
In the fourth inning Revenig, Axelberg, Bovee, and Morrell were all ran in. Making the score 12-3.
In the fifth inning Tupy was out right away, Bovee made it to third base, Schmitz sent Bovee home and ran to third, and Morrell brought Schmitz and himself home. Macek then drove it home in the sixth inning alone.
The scoreboard read 16-4 at the top of the seventh inning.
Monticello didn’t score again but the Poneys had three runs in the seventh inning and one run in the ninth.
The final score was 16-8.
On Saturday, Aug. 8 the Monticello Polecats will match up against the Foley Lumberjacks at 4:30 p.m. in Sartell again.
The Big Lake Yellow Jackets will face the Cold Spring Rockies before then at 1:30 p.m. in Sartell as well.
The winners and losers of those two games will then play to advance to the championship or be eliminated.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
