Polecats advance to round two in bottom bracket over Big Lake 9-4

The Monticello Polecats and the Big Lake Yellow Jackets went head to head in the losers bracket after both losing in the first round of the Region 11C tournament.
The Polecats took on the Foley Lumberjacks on Saturday, Aug. 8 losing 4-0.
The Yellow Jackets faced the Cold Spring Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 8 falling 4-1.
The Cats were hot hot hot in the first inning.
Monticello wasted no time in earning four runs. Michael Revenig, Jason Axelberg, Brayden Hanson, and Issac Frandsen all made it to home base.
The inning was over quickly for the Yellow Jackets with Tanner Eckhart pitching for the Polecats.
Monticello Head Coach Joe Kounkel said they were prepared for Big Lake because of how many times they’ve faced each other in the past.
“We are very familiar with them so we knew what to expect,” Coach Kounkel said.
Tanner Teige was up to bat. He sent the ball straight to second base and was caught out.
Sam Dokkebakken had a sick swing and made it onto first base.
Dallas Miller earned the second out for Big Lake when Eckhart threw a strike.
And finally Brandon Holthaus had a great swing sending the ball to right field, but it was caught by a Polecat, making that three outs.
Zeus Schlegel was pitching for the Yellow Jackets and then Preston Schlegel stepped in for the next five innings.
The second inning Preston Schlegel was making up for lost time throwing two strike outs to Axelberg and Hanson.
Frandsen stepped up next and swung at the ball placing it just over second base.
Keenan Macek was able to push the ball and make it onto first giving Frandsen the time he needed to run to third base.
Joe Tupy was next at bat when he strategically hit the ball right in between first and second base sending Frandsen home easily.
It was another three quick outs for the Yellow Jackets. Will Boeckman made it to first base, Preston Schlegel struck out, Zues Schlegel and Ben Bussee received two more outs.
The score was 5-0 at the top of the fourth.
Eckhart had a lot to do with that score pitching beautifully for Monticello.
“We jumped out to a 4-0 lead and Tanner was throwing strikes to get the guys back into the dugout to hit again,” Coach Kounkel said. “The team is very confident behind Tanner. They know that if we can score a couple of runs we’ll have a good chance to win.”
Frandsen was on his game, scoring every time he was up to bat. He hit scoring a double, then Macek made it to first base with a hit to right field and Frandsen made it to third base.
Tupy finished it off again – just like in the second inning – and Frandsen slid in, making the score 6-0.
Big Lake had no response.
Calvin Schmitz made it home next in the fifth inning.
Hunter Kisner and Schmitz was at again in the sixth inning with a bunt from Kisner and a zinger to left field from Schmitz.
The score was now 9-0 with three innings to go.
Coach Kounkel said that the runs were a combination of the Polecats offense and Big Lake’s pitchers.
“We had only scored three runs total in the last two years in the playoff games so our plan was to come out aggressive and score runs,” Coach Kounkel said. “The walks also helped to get things started.”
The seventh inning consisted of three quick consecutive outs for both teams.
The eighth inning was the same thing for the next three hitters on both rosters.
Finally in the ninth inning the Yellow Jackets’ bats were heating up.
Teige, Dokkebakken, Miller, and Preston Schlegel all scored big, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.
With a strike thrown by Andrew Manning for the Polecats and two stellar catches from the out field the game came to a close.
The final score of the game was 9-4.
The team will have a scrimmage on Tuesday against Chanhassen at 7 p.m. to prepare for their next game.
“They have very good pitching, like we should see Saturday, and it will give our guys a few more chances to get some cuts in and innings pitched,” Coach Kounkel said.
The Monticello Polecats will move on and face the Luxemberg Brewers at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 in Sartell.
