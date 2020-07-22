Planning is underway for the reopening of the Monticello Senior Center

I mentioned in last week’s article that the Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors made the decision to reopen our center on August 3rd and I can’t wait to get our center back up and running, even on a limited basis! The board members spent a good deal of time at their last meeting discussing which activities can safely begin again. Please keep in mind that governor Walz’s Stay Safe MN order currently allows for groups of 10 or fewer people in the senior center. So, people will have to call the center at 763-295-2000 to pre-register for all activities. That means for now we cannot allow “drop-ins” – you do have to call in. All activities will include properly spaced set-ups, masks will be required, wellness checks will be given before people enter the center, you will be asked to sign a waiver, equipment and supplies will not be shared, and disinfecting will take place after each activity.
These are the activities that will begin in August: Bible Study, Bike Group, Bingo (indoor and Parking Lot), blood pressure checks, Book Club, Caregiver Support Group, Ceramics, computer use, foot clinic (toenail cutting), HOME Program, Legal Aid, Movie Matinee, Parkinson Support Group, and Pickleball (outdoor only). You can also come to the center to socialize with others, distancing at least six feet apart. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with periodic brief closings for disinfecting purposes. And remember that you must register in advance for all activities, no drop-ins for now. I also want to mention that no food or beverages will be served or shared at the senior center. And please keep in that our activity plans may change with very little notice. Lots of changes, I know, and it will take some getting used to. But we got this!
We will be continuing to hold our Parking Lot Bingo events on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. thru the entire month of August, even though our center will be open. There is no charge to play and there are prizes. Please call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance. People simply stay in their cars, and we direct them where to park. We provide the bingo cards and prizes for the winners. This event will be cancelled if the weather is bad and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. If you haven’t participated in one yet, check it out, we have five Tuesdays left!
Ceramics will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. starting August 3. Bible Study will meet on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting August 5. Indoor bingo will take place on Thursdays at 11 a.m. starting August 6. Our bike group rides on Thursday mornings. You can also come starting August 3 to use any of the three computers to play games, access the Internet, etc. You can sign up to come for up to two hours and meet a friend at the center to chat, keeping a six-foot distance, of course. We will have printed puzzles available for you to work on in the center or take home with you.
The Parkinson Support Group will meet on Tuesday, August 4 at 1:30 p.m. and anyone with Parkinson Disease or their care partner are welcome to sign up in advance to attend. The group is professionally facilitated and offers both support and education.
You can call us and make an appointment to get your blood pressure checked on Tuesday, August 11. Blood pressure checks will be offered on the second Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. Thanks goes to St. Benedict’s for allowing one of their nurses to provide this free service at our center.
Thanks to Great River Faith in Action, we can offer a Caregiver Support Group at our center twice each month. The group will meet on August 12 & 26 at 1:30 p.m., is professionally facilitated and offers both support and education. Remember, with all senior center activities, you do have to contact us to register in advance, 763-295-2000.
The August newsletter is completed. You can access it on the senior center’s Facebook page or the city of Monticello’s website (click on “city services” and then “senior center”). When I submitted this article to the Monticello Times, we had not yet received paper copies of the newsletter, but I’m sure we will soon and then you can pick one up at the center. Normally we do not mail the newsletter out, but let’s face it, these aren’t normal times! Let me know if you would like an August newsletter mailed to you.
I can’t wait to see you back at our beautiful center!
