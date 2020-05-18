Pearson to play lacrosse at William Penn

Monticello’s very own Jared Pearson was added to the William Penn University 2021 lacrosse roster.
William Penn Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Luke Christiansen announced the members of his 2020 recruiting class.
The Statesmen have signed 20 individuals from 13 different states.
“As I began to understand the nuances of starting a program, it became extremely clear how important it is to have a stellar second class,” Christiansen said. “We got everything we needed in this class, and then some, to take the next step as a program. Most importantly this group embraces our core values of being creative, tough, and committed. Pair this group with our strong returning nucleus and great things are in store during the coming years.”
Pearson is extremely excited to begin his journey as a Statesman.
He has already gotten to know his teammates and is ready to start his new journey.
“With all of the diverse players from all over the country it has made us bond more and learn about each other,” Pearson said. “One of my best friends on the William Penn team is from Arizona.”
Missing his senior year of lacrosse due to COVID-19 has changed his perspective on his college season to come.
“I feel I have a lot more to prove now,” Pearson said. “My freshman season is going to be the hungriest and toughest lacrosse I’ve ever played because of the impact of missing my senior high school season.”
Pearson has been practicing on his own to stay motivated. He’s been playing wall and one-on-ones at least twice a week. The season may be canceled, but his love for lacrosse continues to grow.
“I love the competitiveness of the game and being able to win with my teammates,” Pearson said.
He said his goal for next year is to gel with his teammates and help to create a winning lacrosse team.
He will double major in psychology and human resources.
