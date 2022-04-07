Why is a jury only now taking up whether the Parkland shooter gets life or the death penalty? Nikolas Cruz was captured on February 14, 2018, hours after walking into Stoneman Douglas H.S. in Parkland Florida where he shot 34 people, killing 17. There was no question as to whether or not he did the shooting. What should have happened to this individual is that within a week of his capture he should have been executed, preferably by firing squad on live TV.
Instead he has been kept alive in relative comfort, fed three squares a day, given free medical care, been converted into a cash cow for the legal profession and allowed to be revered by a small segment of the country that wishes to follow his example.
Our judicial system is broken.
I don’t care about rehabilitating this monster. Less than a 100 years ago if this would have happened, Cruz would have been put down almost immediately to serve as a lesson/deterrent to anyone, no matter their mental state/ability, to not perform a similar act. Today however psychiatric professions wish to endlessly study every broken individual, and we are told that the death penalty is not something one human would do to another human.
How many murders have since been were carried out by someone who admired Cruz? Imagine a mass murder like this happening in your neighborhood, what would you want done to the killer?
