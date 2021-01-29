I first raised the question in April of 2020, why with everything locked down because of Covid, is the Northstar line still running with little if any ridership.
In September 2020, I again question why the Northstar, while running at 3% of its normal ridership is still operating, sending emails to various State Senators, TV Stations, Radio Stations Newspapers, and Met Council Members.
On October 15, 2020, the Star Tribune printed a story describing how ridership had plunged by 95% during the pandemic, stating how the operation of this train requires a per passenger subsidy of $794.00
On October 21, 2020, KSTP Channel 5, ran a story about the Northstar and its almost non-existent ridership. (If other stations did as well, I’m not aware.)
On October 25, 2020 – I sent emails to the Sherburne/Anoka/Hennepin County Commissioners, as well as a number of legislatures, asking that they prepare and pass a Resolution stating that the Northstar Commuter Rail Service be suspended until such time that the Covid-19 Pandemic is over with all pandemic executive orders having been withdrawn and until there exist a potential for a return to the a pre-Covid-19 Pandemic ridership levels. I also stated these concern on November 3, 2020 at a Sherburne County Commissioners meeting.
As of this writing (1/17/2021) –The Northstar Commuter Train is still in operation; neither Sherburne, Anoka or Hennepin Counties have passed (or as far as I can even tell discussed), a resolution to suspend all Northstar Line as a result of reduced pandemic ridership; the Northstar Link Bus Service from St. Cloud to Big Lake is still in operation. (which even before Covid would travel essentially empty between St. Cloud and Big Lake); and the Northstar ridership is still down over 95% (See Below) https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/252/Transportation
Doing some quick, back of an envelope math, if each rider has been subsidized by $740 per ride, in the months since I’ve first questioned the continued operation of this train in April, we’ve paid (i.e. taxpayers) over 13 million dollars to date in subsidies.
You have to assume that the people that ride the Northstar every day are the same people that ride every day, so if you had 2,300 rides in a month ( or 1150 round trips) riding 21 weekdays a month, that means that this train is serving only 55 people each day of operation.
So each person has received an equivalent estimated subsidy of at least $247,000 since April of 2020
Could not this money have been spent wiser?
I repeat, over 13 million dollars for transporting 55 people back and forth to work every day.
In what business would I not be fired for making this type of decision.
Just think of how that money could have been used to help those put out of work/business as a result of the Governors Executive Orders? Think about how this money could have been used to rebuild Mpls. after the Floyd Riots. I could go on.
Not only do we need to shutdown the Northstar Line now, but fire all of those responsible for allowing for this trains continued operation.
Bret R. Collier, Big Lake
