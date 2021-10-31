News broke last week that one of the perpetrators (Terry Brown) in the tragic bar shooting in downtown St. Paul that injured 15 and killed a 27 year old woman should have been in the Hennepin County Workhouse (jail alternative) at the time of the shooting. Even though he had a long violent criminal history, was released after just 86 days instead of serving the full 365 days to which he was sentenced.
This is just one more case in a long line of examples of how metro area prosecutors and judges are putting Minnesotans in danger by failing to punish criminals who break the law. Among the state’s 10 judicial districts, Ramsey County had the highest rate of downward departures in felony cases in 2019 – 51% of the time felons received stayed sentences when the sentencing guidelines called for prison time. Hennepin County was not far behind with 34.5% stayed sentences. For years I’ve sat on the Public Safety Committee and listened to Democrats insist we need more gun control laws. The reality is much more simple — we need to prosecute the laws we have on the books, and make sure that when people violate state law, they are held accountable.
The suspects charged in the bar shooting were both ineligible to possess firearms, and one had a one year sentence in the Hennepin County workhouse stayed by a judge that let him back on the street with a slap on the wrist. Had the judge upheld the one year sentence, the suspect would have still been in custody at the Hennepin County Workhouse on the night of the shooting. These failures of our justice system are having tragic and preventable consequences.
The Pioneer Press published an article detailing these failures late last week. Judges in Minnesota can choose to depart from the sentencing guidelines, however they need to explain those decisions if they don’t impose a sentence within the guidelines. In Brown’s case, he was given multiple chances to change his behavior. Between 2007 and 2019 he was sentenced for 5 felonies and state guidelines recommended prison time in 4 of those cases. The judges instead gave him much lighter sentences in 3 of the cases and he served no prison time but with the possibility of executing the prison sentence if he violated his probation. But instead of going back to prison after repeatedly violating the terms of his probation, he instead just got more probation.
These failures are appalling, and they are killing people. The murder rate in Minneapolis is on pace to be an all-time record high with 78 so far in 2021. It is time for judges and prosecutors, especially in the metro area, to start punishing criminals instead of setting them free to hurt or kill people, changing countless lives when those crimes could have been prevented by simply following the state’s sentencing guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.