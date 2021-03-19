Newspapers. . . what are their purpose? To provide us the “news” of what has happened, and to alert us to upcoming events. How many of you know when and where the School Board is meeting next? How about the next Sherburne County Board of Commissioners? The citizens should be aware of what our elected individuals are “about to do” so that we can provide input into their decisions, and not just learn about it after the fact when it may be too late. I’m talking taxes, curriculum, roads, laws, etc. How many of you knew that your Township had their Annual Meeting on Tuesday March 9th, where they discuss the upcoming budget for the next year? I went back through the local papers and I did find one paper that published an Annual Meeting notice hidden in the back among foreclosure notices and assumed name notices, but really who reads that section of the paper? Along with advertisements for Fish Fry’s, AA meetings and high school basketball games, there should be a standalone 4x4 box that simply lists the date, time and location of all upcoming County/School Board/Local Government meetings which are open to the public.
Bret R. Collier,
Big Lake
