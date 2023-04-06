The Monticello community has learned a lot about trust since March 16.
Trust in our public utility. Trust in our state agencies. Trust in federal regulatory agencies. Trust in our own city government.
Maybe trust is the wrong word. Lack of trust may be more appropriate?
Over the past few weeks we have established that on Nov. 22, 2022 there was a leak at the Monticello nuclear power plant of 400,000 gallons of water. That water contained excessive levels of the hydrogen-derived isotope tritium, a natural by-product of nuclear power plants such as the one in Monticello.
Xcel Energy notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on the same day the leak occurred. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was also notified.
Neither Xcel, the NRC or MPCA notified the public of the tritium leak until March 16, 2023. And this week we learned through a Fox 9 news report that City of Monticello officials knew of the elevated tritium levels as early as Nov. 28, 2022 despite claiming in its own press releases issued in the days following March 16 that it was not aware of the leak until late February.
The whole tritium leak saga has been shrouded in a lack of transparency and, on the City of Monticello’s part, a perceived lack of honesty.
For Xcel’s part, it followed reporting protocol.
Xcel is a private company that, when the leak occurred, notified the agencies it was required to notify.
Xcel Energy had no legal obligation to publicly share the news of the leak. The company did exactly what it was required to do by law.
However, I believe Xcel Energy had a moral obligation to let Monticello residents know that 5 million picocuries of radioactive material leaked from the plant, especially when considering the EPA’s limit for tritium in drinking water is 20,000 picocuries per liter.
If tritium mitigation for public water was as safe as Xcel and state and federal officials stated, there would have been no harm in sharing that information. As a matter of fact, I believe that the news was expected.
The narrative of headlines in the local, state, national news reports could have been something like “No threat to public as tritium leak contained at Monticello plant.”
By waiting until March 16 to share the news of the leak, the narrative became the four-month delay in notifying the public and a lack of transparency by Xcel, state and federal officials.
In my book, like Xcel Energy, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission followed procedure.
Reports regarding the leak were posted to the NRC public website soon after the agency received word of the leak.
The information was there for all to read. However, the large majority of us do not entertain ourselves by regularly reading nuclear power plant reports on the NRC website.
I do see fault in the response to the leak by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and City of Monticello staff.
“We knew there was a presence of tritium in one monitoring well, however Xcel had not yet identified the source of the leak and its location,” a MPCA spokesperson said the day the leak was first announced. The MPCA’s company line was that it was seeking more information before making a public statement.
Xcel has stated that it had identified the location of the leak in early December. Was that information not good enough for the MPCA?
“Now that we have all the information about where the leak occurred, how much was released into groundwater and that contaminated groundwater had moved beyond the original location, we are sharing this information,” the MPCA stated following the announcement of the leak.
Too little. Too weak. Too late, in my opinion.
Last week I interviewed Rep. Kristi Pursell (D-Northfield). Pursell sits on House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee.
The state representative said best what is on the minds of many.
“What the MPCA did was not sufficient, she said. “I see the MPCA’s duty to be advocating for the best interest of Minnesotans.”
“My hope is that the agency makes sure the residents of Minnesota are protected, not huge corporations,” Pursell said.
Kudos to Pursell, who says she has now become interested in how the MPCA responded to Xcel’s news of the leak.
When it comes to the tritium saga, it is the City of Monticello’s role in the tritium saga that troubles me most.
I have covered the city council and city staff for 5 1/2 years and have had the utmost respect for every aspect of city government.
In 31 years of working in this business, I can say Monticello has the most knowledgeable council and staff I have been associated with.
It has also been one of the most honest and transparent. I mean that from the heart.
That’s why I was rocked and shocked by a Fox 9 news report last week. Residents of Monticello should be rocked, as well.
Fox 9 made a data request for “every single email” between city officials and Xcel Energy about the leak.
On Nov. 28, six days after the leak was detected, Xcel community relations manager Scott Johnson authored an email to Monticello City Administrator Rachel Leonard.
According to Fox 9, it was a three-sentence email informing the city that a monitoring well at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant “indicated Tritium levels above a reportable threshold.”
A picture of that email was shown on Fox 9’s March 28 newscast.
The city’s release of March 17 titled, “A Message from the mayor,” states in its opening sentence, “The City of Monticello learned about the tritium leak at the Monticello Plant at the end of February 2023.”
That release can be viewed on the City’s website at: https://www.ci.monticello.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=244
According to Fox 9, City communications specialist Haley Foster told the station, “There was no information at the time about the source of the tritium, any plant leak, or operational issues at the plant, or any information regarding the scope of the groundwater contamination.”
But city officials can’t deny they were aware of increased tritium levels.
And because the City knew tritium levels at a well within the city limits was showing increased levels of a radioactive isotope, it had an obligation to share that news with the public, no matter how safe the water was- or how far away that Xcel well is from the city’s own supply of drinking water.
The MPCA and City of Monticello both missed an opportunity to do the right thing. They failed the residents of Monticello.
It’s difficult to know if this was ignorance or deliberate deception on the city’s part.
At a minimum, it was a lack of transparency and honesty when it came to news about elevated tritium levels at the Monticello nuclear power plant.
How it moves forward in restoring public trust will be entirely up to the City.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times and the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
