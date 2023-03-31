In 2013 when this editorial board demonstrated support of Southwest Light Rail, it did so knowing that it was the most expensive public works project in state history. It had a price tag of $1.4 billion and 15 miles of track between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.
It was identified as an important “spoke” in the transportation master plan of the metropolitan area. Continued population growth, and a lack of funding to support the state’s roads, bridges, airports and transit systems over the next 20 years called for a multi-modal approach to our complex transportation obstacles. The idea was that light rail would not only help move people but keep more of us off congested roadways.
Now, 10 years later, so much has changed. Not only has the price tag nearly doubled to $2.7 billion because of changes and unexpected construction obstacles, namely the Kenilworth tunnel, but the project’s completion date has moved from 2020 to 2027.
It has been crippled with numerous setbacks and was delivered a near-deadly blow when the pandemic hit. Not only has mass transit ridership across the Twin Cities been greatly reduced, but perhaps more importantly, commuting habits by current working adults may be altered permanently.
Because of the pandemic many people who once reported to office buildings now fulfill that role from home, some on a full-time basis, others in a hybrid model, reducing their everyday reliance on transit. In 2019, before COVID, ridership on Met Council-managed mass transit was an estimated 82 million rides for the year, according to Met Council statistics. In 2022 that number had made some rebounds from 2021’s freefall of 36 million, but at 42 million was still nearly half what it was pre-pandemic.
If you look more closely at light rail alone, in 2019 25 million rides were provided. In 2022 that number stood at 12.3 million. And on top of all that, safety has become a legitimate concern on all mass transit since the pandemic’s inception. Crime reports on trains and buses increased by 54% in 2022, with drug and weapons complaints increasing by 182% and 145% respectively. Increased safety plans have been implemented by Metro Transit, but it’s also having difficulty filling 60-plus open police officer positions.
Southwest light rail has rightly caused many taxpayers to wonder what exactly is going on and whether it should even be finished. At this stage, nearly 70% complete, it would be difficult to pull the plug. The cost of dismantling it would be monumental. But the mismanagement is hard to ignore. The recently released legislative audit of SWLRT criticized the Met Council in several areas, including transparency about project delays and cost increases. It paints an unflattering picture of the Met Council’s ability to manage a project of this scope.
Which is also why the Met Council’s continued plans to move forward with the Blue Line extension, connecting Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park, seems questionable at best, given the number of issues encountered with Southwest, but also because of the changing nature of mass transit in 2023.
With a price tag estimated at a minimum of $1.5 billion for the Blue Line, and the current status of Southwest, now seems like an appropriate time to fully apply the brakes and get a better assessment of mass transit’s future in the Twin Cities. First, the Met Council should identify what is going to be different about this project to ensure it will be managed more effectively.
While the editorial board still believes in the idea of a multi-modal approach to solving transportation needs in the Twin Cities, it has become clear that light rail, as managed to date, may not be the best approach to achieving that goal. We agree with the legislative auditor that the Legislature needs to craft framework that provides better guidance to the Met Council in managing projects and cost increases, even if that means bearing some financial responsibility.
Transit flexibility may be the most important aspect of planning for the future, and the acknowledgement that taxpayers are not an endless source of revenue, whether that comes in the form of federal or local support.
There are also victories in Twin Cities transit solutions. Metro Transit has demonstrated planning, implementation and ridership success with bus rapid transit. The $75 million D Line (Brooklyn Park to Bloomington) was not only completed on schedule, but it was also under budget.
BRT, unlike other forms of transit, has rebounded from pre-pandemic ridership levels. In 2018 it provided 1.8 million rides. It grew to 3.1 million in 2019, then the pandemic struck and it dipped back to 2.3 million. But in 2022 it had already exceeded 2019 numbers when it jumped to 3.3 million. BRT appears to be a high value, flexible option compared to rail.
At a minimum, the lessons learned with Southwest cannot be repeated with the Blue Line. Too much has altered ridership in the last three years. Nobody knew a pandemic could change so much of our world so quickly. But now that we do we can’t simply plow forward as if everything is back to normal. It is not.
Transportation creativity is still needed, but we can’t afford another Southwest.
