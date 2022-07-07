Minnesota is known as the State of Hockey, but down to its core, it’s a basketball state. Or at least it wants to be. Minnesota natives have been high lottery picks in the last two NBA drafts (Chet Holmgren #2 to OKC this year and Jalen Suggs #5 to ORL in 2021). However you wouldn’t expect that judging from the futility of the Minnesota Timberwolves over the past two decades.
Last season the Timberwolves made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time since 2003-2004 when they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
That ended a stretch of eight straight seasons making the playoffs, even though the first seven ended with the pups getting bounced in the first round.
That makes a grand total of 10 playoff appearances for the Minneapolis based basketball team in 33 seasons.
Two years after their WCF appearance, Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics and in turn brought 13 straight years of downtrodden mismanagement and also, pure plain bad luck.
Most notably, passing up on four time champion and two time league MVP point guard Steph Curry, not once, but twice in the same draft. Instead the Timberwolves elected for Syracuse point guard Jonny Flynn (who lasted just two years in MN averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 assists per game) and Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio.
Granted, Rubio has carved out a solid career, but nowhere near the magnitude of Curry. Flynn started 81 games his rookie year, but played just 82 games (10 starts) in the three years after that.
The Wolves were close to making a playoff berth one year after drafting Rubio and UCLA forward Kevin Love, but Rubio tore his ACL in a game against the Lakers and back to futility the Wolves went.
Love was eventually traded for first overall pick Andrew Wiggins in 2015. Then the Wolves drafted center Karl Anthony-Towns first overall out of Kentucky and two years later traded for Chicago Bulls star forward Jimmy Butler and they responded by making the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.
Butler was traded the following season and Wiggins eventually followed suit, getting moved for All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell.
The usually healthy Towns struggled with injuries along with Russell, but last year the group remained mostly healthy while adding veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, who quickly became a fan favorite for his defensive tenacity and mental attitude.
Beverley had never missed the playoffs once in his entire career, but had his work cut out for him if he wanted to keep that streak going with the unproud owners of the all-time worst winning percentage of any team across all the major American professional sports teams.
Well, the Wolves finished just one win shy of their 2017-18 total after leading the league in scoring (115.9 ppg) thanks to the third best three point shooting season of all time by a team (they made 1,211 three’s, third most all-time behind the 2017-18 and 18-19 Houston Rockets).
Their reward was a bid to play-in tourney before the playoffs. The 46-36 Wolves hosted the 42-40 Los Angeles Clippers for the right to be the seventh seed.
It was an intense game that finished with Beverley and the Wolves beating the Clippers 109-104 and clinching a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies defeated the Wolves in six games in a series that was widely regarded as the most entertaining series by NBA fans and players.
Of course, the Grizzlies showcased the Wolves biggest weaknesses, killing them on the glass and inside the paint. Memphis outrebounded the Wolves 278 to 240 and had 75 offensive rebounds in the series. Ja Morant and company pounded the offensive glass and scored countless second chance points that helped them erase a 24 point deficit in one game to come back and win and kept the Wolves at bay for most of the series.
Minnesota also struggled mightily to defend the paint. Morant attacked relentlessly and wore down the Wolves.
Enter Rudy Gobert.
When NBA free agency opened up on Friday, June 1 the Wolves made the biggest move in franchise history since the Garnett era. They traded five players and four first round picks (and a pick swap) to the Utah Jazz for three time Defensive Player of the Year.
The move is a bold one, but immediately catapults the Wolves into championship contenders.
Yes, you read that right. The Minnesota Timberwolves are title contenders. The trade for Gobert rockets the starting five into elite territory and opens up the floor for Towns to do what Towns does best, space the floor.
Gobert fills the Wolves biggest needs, interior defense, rebounding volume and efficiency and provides an elite pick and roll big on the offensive end. Towns and backup center Naz Reid combined for just five alley-oop dunks last season, Gobert had 97 himself.
Gobert and Russell will be an elite pick and roll duo with elite floor spacer Towns and budding superstar Anthony Edwards ready to attack as well. Unknown to but the most intense NBA fans outside of Minnesota, 21-year-old Jaden McDaniels is a quality three-and-d player that slides into the lineup as a guy who doesn’t need the ball to be effective.
Gobert averaged 15.6 ppg (on a league best 71.3% from the floor), a league leading 14.7 rebounds per game and 2.1 blocks per game last year on the way to his third straight All-Star appearance.
The Stifle Tower brings expectations to a franchise that isn’t used to having any. After winning 46 games last year, anything less than some 55+ wins and a top four seed would be a disappointment.
Last, but not least, they need to make it past the first round of the playoffs. Personally, I think they’re a lock to win their first playoff series since Garnett and the Wolves in 2003-04. Anything less would be a major disappointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.