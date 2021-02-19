by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
A limited number of appointments are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for low to moderate income persons to get help with their tax returns. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and it is imperative that you bring all pertinent tax information with you and fill out Intake and other forms in advance. The forms are available for you to pick up at the senior center. When you come to your appointment, a trained volunteer will scan your tax documents, return them to you and then securely send the information to other tax volunteers who will complete the returns. You will receive a phone call to come and pick up your tax return and sign for permission to e-file.
You can make a phone call to get on a list to get your COVID vaccine. Wright County Public Health is finishing vaccinating priority groups in Phase 1A. They have limited vaccine available for those age 65 and older who live in Wright County. Individuals age 65 and older can sign up to be placed on a random selection list for COVID-19 vaccine. They do not currently know when they will have vaccine available. When they do have vaccine available, they will randomly select people on this list who will be contacted to register for an appointment. Go to the Wright County COVID-19 website or call 763-682-7607 to get your name on the list.
You can get your name on a list to participate in a very enjoyable presentation. Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. Take a tour of some of Minnesota’s most elegant homes with Doug live via Zoom. Hear the stories and personalities that surround many of these historic treasures. “If the walls could talk” will become reality in this interesting photo presentation. You can come to the center on Thursday, February 25 at 1:30 p.m. or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. Call us at 763-295-2000 to let us know if you plan to participate in this popular event or would like the link sent to you.
Our Tasty Tuesday events have been extremely popular, and we will continue them into March. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesdays. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: February 23—walking taco, fruit cup; March 2—goulash, mixed vegetables, dinner roll; March 9—hot dog, baked beans, pickle; March 16—turkey, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, bread (catered by VFW Post 8731); March 23—sloppy jo, chips, pickle; March 30—beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen).
Our Movie Mondays have also been well received. We show a movie on the community center big screen at 1 p.m. every Monday that the senior center is open. The movies may be a new release or a classic. You can call the center at 763-295-2000 on Monday mornings to find out the name of the movie for that day. Something fun to do on a Minnesota winter Monday!
The Caregiver Support Group meeting on March 10 at 1:30 p.m. will feature a virtual speaker whose topic is, “Aids for Daily Living.” Incontinence products, ways to help keep you and your loved one safe at home, adaptive equipment to make eating easier, and much more will be discussed. Anyone who is interested in attending virtually can contact Becky Allard, our Support Group facilitator, at 952-746-4028 to register. Becky is able to meet in person with caregivers before the speaker begins. Please reach out to Becky if you wish to meet with her.
Reach out to the senior center if you wish to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service will be offered at our center by the Senior Law Project on March 22. They can help people age 60+ with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
We should have received the March newsletters back from the publisher by now. Please stop by to pick up a copy. You can also find our monthly senior center newsletter on the senior center website, monticelloseniorcenter.org, or on our Facebook page. I email the newsletter out each month to those who request it, so if you want to be added to the list, please let me know.
Someone called the senior center and asked what activities we currently have going. While our center is not nearly as bustling with activity as it was pre-COVID, I am happy to say that we are safely able to offer the following activities in March: Bible Study, billiards, bingo, blood pressure checks, Book Club, Caregiver Support Group and one on one support, ceramics, computer access, Dementia Friends training, HOME Program, Legal Aid, Memory Café, MN from the Road presentation, Movie Mondays, Pickleball, River City Readers stories, shuffleboard, St. Patrick’s Day party, Tasty Tuesdays, tax assistance, Tech Support, Yahtzee, Zoom 101.
Thanks to the leadership of our senior center Board of Directors and the support of the Monticello City Council and staff, our center was able to reopen on August 3rd of last year and has remained open ever since while most centers did not. We are lucky and I feel blessed each day I come to work. I am really looking forward to the day when our center is bustling with activity again, and that day WILL come.
