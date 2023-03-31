We are the elected board supervisors for the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), and are passionate about conserving Minnesota’s remarkable natural resources.  SWCDs are a primary source of conservation information, support, and program management for landowners and other local units of government.  Our board works with six technical experts, the “boots on the ground”,  who understand our community’s needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish.

SWCDs are funded primarily through the state legislature through the Board of Water and Soil Resources, but this funding source lacks the predictability we need to continually make progress.   We are seeking both an improvement in the predictability of funding, and an increase from $12 million to $22 million annually statewide.  This increase would get SWCDs across our great state closer to fulfilling the critical conservation needs in communities.  Without adequate funding, millions of available federal and private dollars cannot be committed to important projects due to cost-share requirements.  This proposed funding path and level would allow SWCDs to better plan for the future, better hire and retain qualified and credentialed staff, and increase our pace of progress in working towards our clean water and healthy soil goals.

