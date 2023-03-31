We are the elected board supervisors for the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), and are passionate about conserving Minnesota’s remarkable natural resources. SWCDs are a primary source of conservation information, support, and program management for landowners and other local units of government. Our board works with six technical experts, the “boots on the ground”, who understand our community’s needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish.
SWCDs are funded primarily through the state legislature through the Board of Water and Soil Resources, but this funding source lacks the predictability we need to continually make progress. We are seeking both an improvement in the predictability of funding, and an increase from $12 million to $22 million annually statewide. This increase would get SWCDs across our great state closer to fulfilling the critical conservation needs in communities. Without adequate funding, millions of available federal and private dollars cannot be committed to important projects due to cost-share requirements. This proposed funding path and level would allow SWCDs to better plan for the future, better hire and retain qualified and credentialed staff, and increase our pace of progress in working towards our clean water and healthy soil goals.
SWCDs across the state work directly with landowners, helping them manage agricultural lands, lakeshores, and stream banks. We focus on stabilizing soils, thereby keeping sediment and the nitrogen and phosphorus that move with the sediment, out of our lakes. In 2022, besides other activities, we in Wright County completed 27 water and sediment control basins, and working with agricultural producers helped fund 20 cover crop efforts, thus minimizing spring runoff.
Please join us in contacting our local Wright County state legislators: ask them to support SWCD Aid (Senate bill SF526, House bill HF735) so that we can continue to protect and enhance our state’s natural resources.
District 13, Senator Jeff Howe and Representative Lisa Demuth (13A)
District 17, Senator Glenn Gruenhagen and Representative Dawn Gilman (17A)
District 29, Senator Bruce Anderson and Representatives Joe McDonald (29A) and Marion O’Neill (29B)
District 30, Senator Eric Lucero and Representative Walter Hudson (30A)
Wright Soil and Water Supervisors
Uecker (chair), Burns, Dahlman, Daluge, and Zieska
