Thank you, Senators Klobuchar and Smith, for supporting the For the People Act (H.R. 1), common-sense legislation that eliminates unnecessary barriers to voting. 

It sets standardized guidelines for absentee voting and requires each state to have adequate periods of safe early voting. H.R. 1 is the also the first step in ending the dominance of big money and puts a stop to the pay-for-play politics by shining a light on dark money, strengthening campaign finance oversight, fortifying ethics laws, and closing loopholes for lobbyists and foreign agents. 

Ultimately, it strengthens our democracy by empowering citizens’ rights and weakening the power of undisclosed donors. Special interests have controlled Washington for far too long and signing H.R.1 into law is critical so that the voice of the people can be heard.

 Mary Beth Noll

Monticello

