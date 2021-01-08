 I know the snowmobilers are very happy to have snow and be able to get out and use their machines. However, I do wish they would respect private property. There are many nicely groomed marked trails for them to ride on. Yet I see tracks coming between the evergreens in my yard and up through my yard. We are not talking the ditches here.  I believe the only thing that had them turn was a snow fence. I realize I am speaking to only a few because most riders abide by the rules. However, those few can give the sport an bad reputation. Please ride on marked trails!!

Nancy Friesen,  

Monticello

Load comments