It is important that college students have internship options available this year, despite safety guidelines causing many companies to limit work or attendance in a physical setting. With that in mind, I want to make everyone aware the 2021 Senate Internship Program is open for applications beginning October 22 with a deadline of November 5, 2020. Chosen interns will work remotely (to limit the number of people in the Senate building) but core tasks like writing some constituent communications, monitoring committees, tracking legislation, and more will happen much the same as in previous years. 

I have had many interns over the years and have seen the abundant benefits and real-world expertise it provides young people. It is a fast-paced, interesting environment and will enhance student resumes with a unique position. In this difficult season, it is a great opportunity for students to continue moving towards milestones. 

The Senate program is not limited to political science or similar majors, so any interested students in District 30 or the surrounding area should consider applying! 

Senator Mary Kiffmeyer

State Senator District 30

