We have reached the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session. As we look back at the first part of this year, I want to draw attention to times when Republicans stopped extreme policy in its tracks, despite being in the minority.
During the first month of session, the Democrat trifecta fast-tracked the most radical abortion law in the nation. This legislation allows for abortions up until the moment of birth and removes all commonsense guardrails and protections. Senate Republicans did not let this legislation pass easily, and we stood up for Life during a more than 15-hour debate. Even though I am still extremely displeased by this legislation's passage, there is a small silver lining.
This session, Democrats introduced another pro-abortion bill that is even more extreme than the previous. If it were to become law, it would remove all reporting requirements to the Department of Health that disclose who is providing abortions in Minnesota, how many, and what level of care is given to babies that survive abortions (spoiler alert: it’s not very much care). It also would repeal many bipartisan protections passed into law over the past decades. However, the way Republicans and Minnesotans pushed back against the Democrat's first abortion bill has so far halted the second bill's progress.
Additionally, back in February, Gov. Walz introduced troubling education provisions modifications. This legislation sought to require homeschool providers to submit their students' standardized test scores to local school districts. When the proposal was heard in the House, homeschoolers from across the state packed the committee room, and stood up for their rights, privacy and freedom. And in a victory for Minnesota homeschool families, the intrusive language was pulled. As a homeschool graduate, I am so appreciative of the Minnesotans who made their voices heard and fought for their core freedoms.
We are also trying to stop radical and unconstitutional gun control measures and extreme partisan election law changes including Ranked Choice Voting. We’re also trying to get the Democrats to fulfill their promises to Minnesotans that they would join Republican efforts to fully exempt Social Security income from taxation.
As we look ahead, the second half of session will focus on finalizing our state's next two-year budget. The Democrats recently released their budget targets, which will serve as the framework for committees to formulate their respective budgets. Their targets show nearly $18 billion in added spending–a record 30% increase to the state's current budget, plus raising taxes by billions of dollars. What is missing, is meaningful tax relief for Minnesotans.
Senate Republicans have made it clear that with a massive $17.5 billion surplus, one of our budget priorities must be permanent tax cuts. That is why we introduced our alternate budget targets. Our proposal shifts a cash bonding target to a general obligation bond target, freeing up $1.9 billion to invest in other areas. This will provide meaningful tax relief; a bonding bill that invests in infrastructure; support for Minnesotans struggling to find long-term care; and an increase in the agriculture budget. I believe that is a bipartisan comprise that will deliver for the critical needs of our state.
As we move into the final months of the legislative session, I will continue to push back against the Democrats' extreme agenda and advocate for policies that deliver for Minnesotan families.
