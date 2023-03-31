We have reached the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session. As we look back at the first part of this year, I want to draw attention to times when Republicans stopped extreme policy in its tracks, despite being in the minority.

During the first month of session, the Democrat trifecta fast-tracked the most radical abortion law in the nation. This legislation allows for abortions up until the moment of birth and removes all commonsense guardrails and protections. Senate Republicans did not let this legislation pass easily, and we stood up for Life during a more than 15-hour debate. Even though I am still extremely displeased by this legislation's passage, there is a small silver lining. 

