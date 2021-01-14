For the past nine and a half months we have been living through a pandemic. Daily on the news we hear the devastating number of people who have died. We are asked to wear masks, social distance, stay home in an attempt to save lives.
There is another tragic loss of lives that does not make the news. January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions which nullified legal protection for unborn children nationwide. Since then, about 660,000 babies have been killed in Minnesota and more than 60 million nationwide.
Abortion clinics stayed open during the shutdown. Planned Parenthood opened abortion clinics in Brooklyn Park and the uptown area of Minneapolis doing webcam abortions where the woman has an ultrasound and lab tests and then speaks through a Skype-type interface to the abortionist at Planned Parenthood in St. Paul who dispenses the “abortion pill.” In addition a federal judge suspended FDA safety regulations governing chemical abortions that had required the “abortion pill” be given at a clinic. This allowed an abortionist in Minneapolis to start dispensing the abortion pill through the mail without ever seeing the woman. What are we doing to protect these innocent babies and women??
On January 22 there will be an Ecumenical Prayer Service at the Cathedral in St. Paul. Due to COVID restrictions the service will also be livestreamed on the Cathedral’s Facebook page: facebook.com/cathedralsaintpaul
MCCL March for Life at the Capitol will follow at noon. If the in-person march cannot safely and legally take place, they will hold a Virtual March for Life online at noon - check mccl.org/march for latest information.
We must speak up for those who have no voice. You can contact your legislators by e-mail.
rep.firstname.lastname@house.mn ; sen.firstname.lastname.senate.mn ; U.S. Rep Tom Emmer emmer.house.gov and our U.S. Senators smith.senate.gov and klobuchar.senate.gov
Marlene Lindenfelser,
St. Michael
