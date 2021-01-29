With the restrictions and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic still causing general havoc, it was appearing in early fall that the Lions annual holiday food basket project was gong to go the way of countless other activities that were canceled out of concern for public safety.
However, a small group of Lions put their heads together to try and find a safe way to continue the annual food assistance program, and the Lions pledge to serve.
The decision was quickly made to convert from a mass of people all together assembling food boxes, to several small groups of Lions giving out $100 Cub Foods gift cards. The Lions were able to use their usual food basket registration procedure for people to apply for a food card. Recipients were given the option of having the card mailed to them (the most popular option as it was the safest with respect to COVID), having the card delivered to them by one of the Lions (in a COVID-safe manner), or coming to pick up their card at the usual Dahlheimer’s Distributing location. 272 recipients were served, which was about a 10 percent increase from the previous years food baskets. The Lions wold like to thank Cub Foods, Dahlheimers Distributing, and the American Legion motorcycle club that helped with deliveries for their assistance in making this project happen for the benefit of those in our community who were in need.
Monticello Lions Club
