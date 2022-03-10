I fell in love with the town of Monticello on my first visit. I was relocating after selling my home and losing my fur baby. I needed a fresh start, and I chose to head North. There is something about this city that makes you feel like you are at the top of the world. I found the people are very friendly and I have yet to meet an unfriendly person. However, I feel that this town is changing. I understand industry growth is important but, at what cost? I love the small-town feel. I feel the wrong elements are starting to move to this town. Why do I say this? A few months ago, a couple overdosed on heroin in my apartment complex. Talking with other tenants I have found out there are some sketchy people living here now.
I have often wondered why do we not have a police force? Drug task force? If this town continues to grow then, the town should be prepared for illegally activity to grow. With all good there is bad, too. It is the balance of life. Companies that own the apartment complexes and townhomes should not be waiving background checks or any kind of checks for that matter just to make a buck. What is this town becoming if the only thing any one cares about is the almighty dollar. Not only is our World starting to fail us but, so are our States, Counties, and towns. Just because there is land available doesn’t mean we need to destroy it by building on it. How about refurbishing/recycling/restoring what we already have.
Donna Schendel, Monticello
Editor’s note: Monticello receives its policing services from the Wright Coiunty Sheriff’s Office, which has more than 50 patrol hours in the city each day. The Sheriff’s Office also has a team of drug investigators assigned to the city on a daily basis.
