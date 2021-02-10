What is “Truth”? At what point does Truth become Truth?
At some point it became the truth that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, but what if tomorrow you turn on the TV/Radio and you hear someone pronounce that the sun rose this morning from the south and will set this evening in the north. Crazy you say, but for the next (9) months, in newspapers and other supposed main stream sources you are told that the sun rose from the south and sets in the north, although your own eyes can see that the sun is where it has always been, but is the south/north line now “Truth”?
“Man-made Global Warming”, “Jussie Smollett was mugged by Trump Supporters”, “Face masks protect you from a virus”, “Eating Eggs are Bad”, “There was no election fraud”, “Trumps January 6th speech lead to the Capital Riot”, etc. How much repetition is required to turn something that was false into a “Truth”?
Bret R. Collier,
Big Lake
