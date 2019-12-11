What a horrible time to be a Democrat. 266,000 jobs added in November, unemployment at 3.5%, 24 straight months of job growth and all the Democrats can talk about is impeachment.
Democrats only agenda is Socialism and impeachment. Not your normal voter appeal. Especially, when our economy is the envy of the world. Democrats hate Trump so much because he has accomplished what they couldn’t and the informed Americans know it. As Al Green (D) said a while back, “If we don’t impeach him, he will be re-elected.”
Remember, this sham impeachment started the day after he was sworn in, 20 months before the Ukranian phone call. The witnesses that we all heard from said that there was no quid pro quo, no bribery, no obstruction. Only one witness said, “He assumed that.”
Assumptions are not impeachable. Remember in 1998, Nadler and Pelosi both said that impeachment must be a bi-partisan activity. So far, not one Republican is on board. Of course, that is what the Constitution says but immaterial to them. Also interesting is how Jonathan Turley, one of the witnesses, who is a Georgetown Professor, didn’t vote for Trump but rather Hillary and Obama, said the only memorable lines of the hearing when he said “Impeachment on the flimsy evidence of abuse of power is not a winner and the only abuse of power is by you the Democrats.”
Of course, the left media forgot to mention that statement. Oh well, after Democrats have gone 0 for 11, they will continue the investigations just to keep it alive for the folks who pay no attention. If the old statement “It’s the economy stupid” is as strong as it is today, the 2020 election could be a Reagan re-run and the Keep America Great slogan will be in full swing.
Finally, if Pelosi doesn’t get control of the far left of her House, she will be responsible for the final decomposition of her party and then, Washington will get back to working for the American people rather than getting revenge for the tears of the 2016 election. And boy, were there a lot of tears, stored up by hate of a duly elected President.
Gordon Schmidt, Loretto
