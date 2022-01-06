Periodically constituents of Rep. Marion O’Neill and Senator Bruce Anderson receive emails which contain information regarding activities of our State Legislature. At the end of the emails both legislators ask us to contact them with question or comments.
On November 15th I sent and email addressed to both Rep. O’Neill and Sen. Anderson.
Both of our legislators have been very critical of the policies of the current administration since the onset of the COVID pandemic. My request noted that there was no way, presently, to support a Republican plan because I was not aware that there was one. I asked that they send me the Republican plan so that I could make a reasoned, rational evaluation of the options presented.
I have received no reply. On December 15th, one month after my original email I called Rep. O’Neill’s office to ask if the message had been received. I was directed to voicemail and provided my contact information and asked for a return call to confirm whether my original message was received. As of December 30th I have not received any response.
Meanwhile, Rep. O’Neill signed a letter directed to the Administration at the Mayo Clinic which admonished the Mayo leaders for directing their employees to get vaccinated. This is the same Mayo Clinic which was praised by the 2020 Republican presidential candidate for the efforts Mayo had put forth in both patient care for COVID as well as their work on the vaccine. Mayo’s stance is that they it wishes to protect its employees, patients and the Rochester community.
I would suggest that the letter sent by the legislators was contrary to the previous commendation of the presidential candidate as well as contrary to the Republican credo to not have government interfere with business operations.
Finally, I harken back to a line in a popular movie where a teacher was seeking a response from a student (Buehler? Buehler?). My similar request is, “O’Neill- O’Neill? Anderson? Anderson?”
I await a response...
Robert Finke, Monticello
