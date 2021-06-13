Many of you have heard it said that our veterans “signed a blank check” to this country. When they dedicated themselves to preserving the freedom of the United States, they offered up their comfort, time, and even their lives to defend the United States of America.
Nowhere was this sacrifice more evident than by the actions of the brave heroes that stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. This event in history is referred to as D-Day, but those brave souls knew it as Operation Overlord. A military operation that spanned months and ended on August 21, 1944. Of the 156,000 Allied troops that stormed the beaches, 73,000 were American with an average age of 20 years old. 20,668 of them never returned home, making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the most consequential operations of the second world war.
Sunday marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the start of an operation that General Dwight D. Eisenhower called the crusade in which “we will accept nothing less than full victory.” As history showed, Operation Overlord was successful, and by the end of August 1944, the Allied troops had liberated northern France and set in motion the ultimate defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. These brave men fought against the purest evil this world has ever seen and offered up their lives for their fellow Americans. For this, they will never be forgotten.
Congressman Tom Emmer
6th Congressional District
