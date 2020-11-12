I want to thank the people of Wright County for your support in this past election, and congratulate Bruce Anderson on his re-election. I hope that he will serve all of the constituents of this area, hear and respond to their concerns. Senator Anderson is a man of good character and I wish him well as he continues on as our Senator.
Chris Brazelton,
Delano
