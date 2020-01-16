January 22 will mark the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions legalizing abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy. The results of these decisions have been devastating!
Abortion is the leading cause of death in Minnesota. About 650,000 unborn children have been killer here in Minnesota. Nearly 10,000 unborn babies were killed by abortion in Minnesota last year. More than 60 million have been killed nationwide.
As a compassionate citizen, you can help build a culture of life in which all innocent life is respected and protected. Please join thousands of people on January 22nd for the Prayer Service for Life at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral and the MCCL March for Life at noon at the Capitol. Minnesota Citizens for Life will hold the March, bringing together families and individuals from across the state to call for legislation protecting women and unborn children.
The Crow River MCCL Chapter has arranged for bus transportation. The bus will pick up at the following locations: St. Michael Catholic Church on Frankfort Parkway at 9:15; St. Albert’s Catholic Church east parking lot at 9:20 and Mary Queen of Peace, Rogers at 9:30.
We must speak up for those who have no voice. We must tell our lawmakers we want laws that defend the most defenseless among us. Help protect life. Please join us on January 22 and make your voice heard. For more information, visit www.mccl.org.
Marlene Lindenfelser, St. Michael
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.