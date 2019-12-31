I’m a lifetime member of the NRA and local business owner in Big Lake. I’m writing to support Chad Hobot for state representative in the special election on February 4. I have known Chad Hobot for seven years through BNI. He is an avid sportsman, from turkey to deer hunting, and he is an accomplished fisherman.
Over the years we have talked extensively about the Second Amendment, faith, family, and life in general. Chad Hobot believes in the Second Amendment; and that Second Amendment rights should be balanced with measures to keep firearms away from dangerous people.
He demonstrated his commitment to his faith when he earned a diploma in biblical studies from Free Grace United Church in Elk River a couple of years ago. I also know his personal story and his work with members of the community dealing with alcohol addiction and recovery. It is a story of transformation not only in his life but helping others, too.
His character is solid and I wholeheartedly recommend him to voters in the special election on February 4.
Jeff Rudek, Big Lake
